Search and rescue crews to attempt body recovery of fallen hiker near Sicamous

A man died while hiking near Sicamous on Wednesday evening, and attempts to recover his body will take place sometime Thursday.

According to Eagle Valley Rescue Society, the man fell while hiking a biking trail along the Sicamous Creek trails. The man’s body was located, but steep terrain and darkness prevented rescue crews from recovering it.

Daniel Roddick of Eagle Valley Rescue Society said a B.C. ambulance crew was first on scene at approximately 8 p.m., then requested search and rescue help.

“They’re going to attempt [recovery with] a helicopter winch-rescue team out of Vernon,” said Roddick. “If they’re unable to do that due to the terrain, then they’re going to attempt another rope rescue.”

Roddick called the terrain incredibly steep. He says the trail where the man fell is narrow, and if you leave the trail, it becomes a 40-degree slope for a considerable distance before dropping off into a cliff that leads down to the river.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District describes Sicamous Creek Trails as a recreational trail.

“You can easily escape the summer heat under the canopy of trees, naturally air-conditioned by the rushing creek,” the regional district said on its Sicamous Creek Trails webpage.

“Since this is an easy hike over a short distance, this recreational trail is appealing for entry level hikers and families. When you venture down the secure winding path, 60 metres down, you see the enormous rock reaching nearly two stories high.”