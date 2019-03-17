Hiker in Kelowna rescued after falling into canyon amid icy conditions

A hiker had to be rescued Saturday evening after she fell in icy conditions landing at the bottom of a waterfall at Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Park.

The woman was hurt in the fall, which search and rescue estimates was less than 20 feet, and was “unable to hike back out because of her injuries,” according to the fire department.

The Kelowna Fire Department said its technical rope rescue team, with the help of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, “used rope systems to haul her out of the canyon in a basket stretcher.”

Search and rescue estimates she fell less than 20 feet but rescuers “had to raise her approximately 300 feet up the side of [a] canyon,” to get her out as that was deemed to be the best route “due to location and conditions.”

The hiker’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.