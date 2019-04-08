Canada
April 8, 2019 3:19 pm

Missing hikers located in Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park north of Peterborough

Three hikers were reported missing after visiting the Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park on Sunday.

Three hikers reported missing in Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park north of Peterborough were located early Monday morning.

Peterborough County OPP launched the search around 4 a.m. after receiving a report from a family member that two men and a woman failed to return home after visiting the provincial park near Buckhorn, about 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

OPP, along with the Central Region canine unit and emergency response team, conducted a “brief search” and located the hikers north of Buckhorn.

“The hikers were wet and cold but uninjured,” stated Const. Joe Ayotte.

OPP issued a reminder to hikers with the following tips:

  • Hike in a group
  • Consume small snacks and water throughout the hike
  • Carry a map and compass
  • Study a map and trail guide beforehand
  • Let someone know where you are going and when you are expected to return
  • Pack a first-aid kit
  • Dress for the conditions

