Missing hikers located in Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park north of Peterborough

Three hikers reported missing in Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park north of Peterborough were located early Monday morning.

Peterborough County OPP launched the search around 4 a.m. after receiving a report from a family member that two men and a woman failed to return home after visiting the provincial park near Buckhorn, about 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

OPP, along with the Central Region canine unit and emergency response team, conducted a “brief search” and located the hikers north of Buckhorn.

“The hikers were wet and cold but uninjured,” stated Const. Joe Ayotte.

OPP issued a reminder to hikers with the following tips:

Hike in a group

Consume small snacks and water throughout the hike

Carry a map and compass

Study a map and trail guide beforehand

Let someone know where you are going and when you are expected to return

Pack a first-aid kit

Dress for the conditions

