Missing hikers located in Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park north of Peterborough
Three hikers reported missing in Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park north of Peterborough were located early Monday morning.
Peterborough County OPP launched the search around 4 a.m. after receiving a report from a family member that two men and a woman failed to return home after visiting the provincial park near Buckhorn, about 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.
READ MORE: Couple needs backcountry rescue after being refused ride on Sea to Sky Gondola
OPP, along with the Central Region canine unit and emergency response team, conducted a “brief search” and located the hikers north of Buckhorn.
“The hikers were wet and cold but uninjured,” stated Const. Joe Ayotte.
OPP issued a reminder to hikers with the following tips:
- Hike in a group
- Consume small snacks and water throughout the hike
- Carry a map and compass
- Study a map and trail guide beforehand
- Let someone know where you are going and when you are expected to return
- Pack a first-aid kit
- Dress for the conditions
WATCH (March 23, 2019): Edmonton man aids in his own backcountry rescue with help of B.C. trail cam technology
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.