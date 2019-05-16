Investigators ask public for help finding suspects in fatal Fraser Heights shooting in Surrey

Homicide investigators are appealing to the public for help finding suspects in a brazen daylight shooting in Surrey last month.

Eighteen-year-old Mankaran “Austin” Grewal was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a home near 176th Street and Abbey Drive in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood on April 26 just after 5 p.m.

Grewal died of his injuries at the scene of the shooting, which police are treating as targeted.

A red Chrysler 300, which police believe is the suspect vehicle, was found later that same evening in the area of 201 Street and 123A Avenue in Maple Ridge.

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released video of two men believed to be associated with the vehicle and are releasing descriptions of the suspects in the hopes the public can help identify them.

“IHIT detectives continue to actively pursue those responsible for Austin Grewal’s murder,” Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement.

“This new video is another important step in the case and could significantly advance the investigation with information from members of the community.”

The first suspect, the taller of the two, is described as a “non-Caucasian male” with a skinny build and dark facial hair who’s wearing a light-coloured hoodie in the video.

The ethnicity of the second suspect is not known, but he’s also described as having a skinny build. He also has a clean-shaven face and was wearing a black hoodie with a cap underneath and a bag on his shoulder in the video.

Anyone who recognizes either of the men in the video or knows anything about the investigation is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.