Crime
May 16, 2019 3:50 pm

Investigators ask public for help finding suspects in fatal Fraser Heights shooting in Surrey

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Video released by homicide investigators shows two potential suspects in a targeted shooting in April that killed an 18-year-old man in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood.

A A

Homicide investigators are appealing to the public for help finding suspects in a brazen daylight shooting in Surrey last month.

Eighteen-year-old Mankaran “Austin” Grewal was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a home near 176th Street and Abbey Drive in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood on April 26 just after 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Man killed in apparent targeted shooting in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood

Grewal died of his injuries at the scene of the shooting, which police are treating as targeted.

A red Chrysler 300, which police believe is the suspect vehicle, was found later that same evening in the area of 201 Street and 123A Avenue in Maple Ridge.

Mankaran “Austin” Grewal, 18, was shot and killed in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood on April 26, 2019.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released video of two men believed to be associated with the vehicle and are releasing descriptions of the suspects in the hopes the public can help identify them.

“IHIT detectives continue to actively pursue those responsible for Austin Grewal’s murder,” Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement.

WATCH (April 26): Man killed in Surrey after targeted shooting


Story continues below

“This new video is another important step in the case and could significantly advance the investigation with information from members of the community.”

The first suspect, the taller of the two, is described as a “non-Caucasian male” with a skinny build and dark facial hair who’s wearing a light-coloured hoodie in the video.

READ MORE: Longtime Surrey cop ‘frustrated’ by rise in violent crime after latest fatal shooting

The ethnicity of the second suspect is not known, but he’s also described as having a skinny build. He also has a clean-shaven face and was wearing a black hoodie with a cap underneath and a bag on his shoulder in the video.

Anyone who recognizes either of the men in the video or knows anything about the investigation is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
176th street surrey
Austin Grewal
Crime
fraser heights shooting
fraser heights surrey
IHIT
Mankaran "Austin" Grewal
Surrey crime
Surrey Fatal Shooting
Surrey homicide
Surrey police
Surrey RCMP
Surrey shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.