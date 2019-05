An Okanagan resident claims to have heard rapid-fire gunshots on Wednesday evening, then saw two people running away.

Unconfirmed report that shots were fired in the area of 41 Ave last night in #VernonBC One resident said she heard what sounded like rapid fire shots around 9:00 or 9:30 Wednesday evening and then saw two people running. pic.twitter.com/K5WmMSndlu — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) May 16, 2019

The incident allegedly took place in the area of 41st Avenue in Vernon around 9 p.m.

On Thursday morning, RCMP vehicles could be seen parked in the area. Global News has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for comment.