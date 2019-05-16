Saskatchewan students to form provincial youth council

The future lies in the hands of today’s youth, and Saskatchewan is taking action to recognize that.

A provincial youth council will soon be formed by students in Grades 10 through 12 for the 2019-20 school year. Each one will be nominated by school divisions, First Nations and Métis education organizations, and directors of independent schools throughout the province.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant announced the plans for the council Thursday.

“We want to do everything we can to engage students in their education,” Wyant said. “Collaborating with students on education matters that impact them every day will provide our ministry with valuable insight.”

The youth council’s role will be to provide leadership and advice to the minister of education on how to engage youth in the province. They will also provide guidance in outlining work principles, representing their peers, and play a role in the council’s direction moving forward.

The 12 students selected will be chosen from all corners of the province to reflect the diversity of Saskatchewan, officials said.

“We have inspirational students across our province who are leaders in their own schools and communities,” Wyant said. “By engaging students on a provincial level, we can provide supports that better reflect what they need to prepare them for their futures.”

The first in-person gathering of the minister’s youth council will be planned in the fall of 2019.