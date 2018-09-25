Documentary shines light on mental health among Saskatchewan youths

A new documentary from the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses is hoping to bring the discussion around mental health to the forefront.

Perhaps the most startling revelation of the film are its stars, some of them as young as 14.

“It’s an everyday thing, a lot of people have it and I’m not alone,” said Barrett Kuntz, a peer support group leader who has suffered from anxiety and depression since he was 14-years-old.

“That’s my biggest message you’re not alone, there are people that are there for you and are like you.”

Wendy Fink, a registered psychiatric nurse who leads group counselling for youths, told Global News, “We are in a crisis. We are not dedicating enough resources and support to our youth in Saskatchewan. The more awareness that we have in regard to mental health the more the stigma will reduce and the more people will feel comfortable asking for help.”

The documentary premiers Wednesday at the unions Health Innovation Summit.

