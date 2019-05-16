Police charge 27-year-old Mississauga driver with indecent act, fear there may be more victims

Peel Regional Police are asking for any more victims to come forward after a 27-year-old Mississauga man was charged with an indecent act for an incident in Brampton earlier in May.

Police said a woman was walking in the Mountainash Road and Alaskan Summit Court area around 12.30 p.m. on May 9 when she was called over to a vehicle by a man sitting inside. Investigators allege the man exposed himself to the woman, who then left the area and reported the incident to police.

Later that afternoon, police arrested Tooni Zaroo for an indecent act. He is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on a future date.

Police said Zaroo is a driver for a ride-sharing company and investigators are asking any other potential victims to come forward.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident or a similar one involving Zaroo is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, extension 2133.