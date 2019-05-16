Richter Creek wildfire near Osoyoos 80 per cent contained

Wildfire crews are making progress on the Richter Creek wildfire near Osoyoos.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze, which consumed 507 hectares, is now 80 per cent contained.

Crews successfully completed planned ignitions on the northwest and south flanks of the fire.

The controlled burn brought the fire down from the steep slopes to the established control line.

As the fire is now in more workable terrain, fire crews will continue with a direct attack of the control lines.

No structures are at risk.

The BC Wildfire Service lists this as a human-caused fire, sparked by a vehicle fire that spread to adjacent grass off Highway 3.

Seventy-five firefighters are attacking the blaze, along with four helicopters.