Milton teens hospitalized after smoking what they believed to be cannabis

Two Halton Region teens were transported to hospital after displaying signs of a suspected drug overdose following consuming what they assumed was cannabis.

A release issued by police on Wednesday evening said that after 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of two unconscious individuals at a home in Milton.

Upon arrival, they found the 18-year-old males outside a home. Officers administered naloxone to both men. One received a single dose before regaining consciousness. The other remained unresponsive and needed a second dose of the overdose reversal drug.

Information provided to police afterwards suggests more than a dozen high school students were gathered at a home that day. Police said two stepped outside to smoke what they believed to be cannabis, purchased from a third party.

Shortly after they smoked the substance, Halton Regional Police said the two lost consciousness and began to have seizures. A neighbour witnessed what happened and called 911.

Police are expected to provide an update on this investigation on Thursday morning.

They have not yet confirmed what substance was consumed the teens, and are asking for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.