Eastbound Portage Avenue re-opens at Kenaston overpass

All four lanes of eastbound Portage Avenue were closed off at Kenaston Thursday morning, but re-opened before the morning rush.
Traffic was being re-routed onto the off ramp to southbound Route 90.
Hotel staff at the Viscount Gort tell Global News police have been on the scene since 11:30 Wednesday night.
They have not said what happened but close to two dozen evidence markers could be seen on the road by the bus stop in front of the hotel.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.