Eastbound Portage Avenue re-opens at Kenaston overpass

All four lanes of eastbound Portage Avenue were closed off at Kenaston Thursday morning, but re-opened before the morning rush.

Traffic was being re-routed onto the off ramp to southbound Route 90.

Hotel staff at the Viscount Gort tell Global News police have been on the scene since 11:30 Wednesday night.

They have not said what happened but close to two dozen evidence markers could be seen on the road by the bus stop in front of the hotel.