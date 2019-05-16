road closure
May 16, 2019 6:26 am
Updated: May 16, 2019 8:15 am

Eastbound Portage Avenue re-opens at Kenaston overpass

Jeff Braun By News Anchor  Global News

A portion of Portage Ave. reopened just before the Thursday morning commute after police investigated a serious collision.

A A

All four lanes of eastbound Portage Avenue were closed off at Kenaston Thursday morning, but re-opened before the morning rush.

Traffic was being re-routed onto the off ramp to southbound Route 90.

Hotel staff at the Viscount Gort tell Global News police have been on the scene since 11:30 Wednesday night.

They have not said what happened but close to two dozen evidence markers could be seen on the road by the bus stop in front of the hotel.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
blocked
Closed road
Crash
Police
Police investigation
Portage Avenue
road closure

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.