Crime
May 15, 2019 4:31 pm
Updated: May 15, 2019 4:32 pm

Ottawa police officer charged in alleged domestic assault incident

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The OPP have charged an Ottawa police officer with assault after an alleged domestic incident that occurred on May 12.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
A A

The Ontario Provincial Police has charged a member of the Ottawa Police Service with assault and uttering death threats in an alleged incident that occurred on May 12.

The male officer was arrested and police say the charges stem from an off-duty domestic incident.

READ MORE: Ottawa police officer charged with sexual assault after alleged off-duty incident


Story continues below

The Ottawa Police Service professional standards section has commenced its own investigation and the service says they won’t be releasing a name in order to protect the victim’s identity.

Ottawa police say they will not be providing any further comment.

READ MORE: Major crimes unit investigating man’s suspicious death, Ottawa police say

This is the second time within a month that an Ottawa police officer has been charged with an alleged assault.

Const. Sharmarke Ali was arrested and charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement on the morning of May 3 by investigators in the police force’s sexual assault and child abuse unit.

Ali has been suspended from duty and is scheduled to appear in court on June 6, 2019.

WATCH: Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion arrives at court ahead of criminal trial (Feb. 4)

With files from Beatrice Britneff

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
OPP arrest
Ottawa crime
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Police Officer
Ottawa police officer arrested
Ottawa Police Service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.