Ottawa police officer charged in alleged domestic assault incident

The Ontario Provincial Police has charged a member of the Ottawa Police Service with assault and uttering death threats in an alleged incident that occurred on May 12.

The male officer was arrested and police say the charges stem from an off-duty domestic incident.

The Ottawa Police Service professional standards section has commenced its own investigation and the service says they won’t be releasing a name in order to protect the victim’s identity.

Ottawa police say they will not be providing any further comment.

This is the second time within a month that an Ottawa police officer has been charged with an alleged assault.

Const. Sharmarke Ali was arrested and charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement on the morning of May 3 by investigators in the police force’s sexual assault and child abuse unit.

Ali has been suspended from duty and is scheduled to appear in court on June 6, 2019.

With files from Beatrice Britneff