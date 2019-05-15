Fisher-Price Newborn Rock ‘n Play Sleeper recalled in Canada after U.S. infant deaths

Fisher-Price Newborn Rock ‘n Play Sleepers have been recalled by Health Canada — more than a month after the U.S. issued a recall over several reports of infant deaths.

The recall alert was issued by the government agency on Wednesday. It explained that as of May 3, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths related to the product in Canada. However, there have been more than 30 reports of infants dying in the United States in the last decade.

READ MORE: Mattel recalls Fisher-Price seat in United States, but not in Canada — why?

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission explained on its website that the infants died while in the sleeper, they either “rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.”

About 2,000 affected products (with the model number R6070) were sold in Canada between December 2009 and February 2011.

Another four versions of the product are also being recalled. About 600 were sold online via Amazon.ca from January 2018 to April 2019.

Fisher-Price Deluxe Auto Rock ‘n Play Sleeper with SmartConnect – model number GGD42

Fisher-Price Auto Rock ‘n Play Sleeper – model number DMJ23

Fisher-Price Deluxe Newborn Auto Rock ‘n Play Sleeper with SmartConnect, Isle Sone – model number CMP94

Fisher-Price Deluxe Auto Rock ‘n Play Sleeper [Amazon Exclusive] – model number CMP94

Nearly five million sleeper products have been sold in the U.S.

The recall does not mention the Rock ‘n Play Soother, a similar product that is still sold by the company in Canada.

READ MORE: Fisher-Price recalls Rock ‘n Play sleepers in U.S. after over 30 baby deaths

How to know if your product is affected

The recalled product’s model number is located on the inside of one of the round hubs on the frame.

The product has a seat, a metal frame and a plastic backing. There is a removable seat cushion. It is only meant to be used by infants under 25 pounds.

Here is a closer look at each affected product:

Fisher-Price Newborn Rock ‘n Play Sleeper (model number R6070):

Fisher-Price Deluxe Auto Rock ‘n Play Sleeper with SmartConnect:

Fisher-Price Auto Rock ‘n Play Sleeper:

Fisher-Price Deluxe Newborn Auto Rock ‘n Play Sleeper with SmartConnect, Isle Stone:

Fisher-Price Deluxe Auto Rock ‘n Play Sleeper [Amazon Exclusive]:

Here is where to find the model number:

Product doesn’t meet safety requirements

Health Canada explained that the Fisher-Price Newborn Rock ‘n Play Sleeper was advertised as a sleeping accommodation for a baby, but it does not meet the safety requirements in place for cribs, cradles and bassinets.

“As a playtime or soothing seat, the product is not subject to the Cribs, Cradles and Bassinets Regulations,” the health agency explained.

READ MORE: Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play faces U.S. consumer alert after reports of infant deaths

The product was sold in Canada until 2011, but was then removed from the market from parent company Mattel Canada Inc.

After 2011, the sleepers may have been bought by Canadians through third-party retailers or online.

WATCH: Fisher Price seat recall not in Canada — why?

Instructions for those who own the product

Health Canada is advising those who own the sleeper to stop using it immediately for naptime and overnight sleep.

“At present, Health Canada is not aware of any danger associated with the product when used for supervised playtime or soothing,” the recall alert explains.

For further questions, Canadian consumers can contact Mattel or Health Canada directly.