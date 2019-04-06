Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play faces U.S. consumer alert after reports of infant deaths

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price are warning the public about the company’s Rock ‘N Play following reports of infants dying when they roll over in the soothing seat — but there was no indication that it’s being recalled.

The Rock ‘N Play is a product that’s meant to help put babies to sleep by rocking them back and forth, according to a description on the Walmart Canada website.

WATCH: June 29, 2017 — Securing a baby seat for a summer road trip

But now parents are being warned about the product’s safety, following reports that it has been linked to 10 infant deaths since 2015.

The deaths happened after the infants rolled from their backs to their stomachs or sides when they weren’t restrained, the CPSC and Fisher-Price said.

Each of the infants were three months or older, they added.

READ MORE: How restrictive baby equipment can hinder development

Infants usually begin rolling over when they’re three months old, according to medical literature cited by the commission.

As such, “Fisher-Price warns consumers to stop using the product when infants can roll over, but the reported deaths show that some consumers are still using the product when infants are capable of rolling and without using the three-point harness restraint.”

In a statement, Fisher-Price general manager Chuck Scothon said the Rock ‘N Play meets “all applicable safety standards, including those of the international standards organization, known as ASTM International, and is certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association.”

WATCH: July 7, 2016 — Infant crib safety

He added that parents using products like this one should “follow all safety warnings included with the product.”

That includes using restraints, placing infants on their backs and ensuring that the Rock ‘N Play doesn’t have any pillows, blankets or extra padding.

READ MORE: Evolution of child car seats — from straps and Tot-Guard to 5-point safety harness

That reflects general advice on safe sleeping for babies.

Healthlink BC advises parents to lay babies on their backs, on firm surfaces that are free of hazards.

It recommends a tight-fitting sheet and no bumper pads, heavy blankets, pillows or toys.