Suspect wanted for alleged sex crimes charged with assaulting officer: London police

A London man, 25, wanted in connection with a sex crimes investigation is in custody after London police say an officer was repeatedly punched in the face.

According to police, a female officer stopped a vehicle at Wellington Road South and Montgomery Gate just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: London man charged after garbage set on fire, officer punched in face: police

According to police, the officer determined the passenger was wanted on outstanding warrants for sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with allegations involving a 15-year-old girl.

The suspect allegedly pushed the officer when she approached him and then fled on foot. He was caught after a short foot chase but then punched the officer in the face multiple times during his arrest, according to police.

Police say a large knife was also seized.

The officer was treated in hospital and released, and the accused did not require medical attention.

READ MORE: SIU investigating after London police officer assaulted, suspect injured

The suspect is not being identified in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim in the sexual assault and sexual interference investigation.

He now faces additional charges of assaulting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, escaping lawful custody, three counts of failing to comply with recognizance, resisting arrest, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.