Fire rips through transport trailers outside Peterborough moving business
Police and firefighters are investigating a fire which ripped through several transport truck trailers on Tuesday night.
Around 11 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the units which were parked outside a storage and moving business on St. Mary’s Street, just behind the Evinrude Centre.
Fire crews had to work to remove the items from the trailers while controlling the blaze. Mattresses and furniture were among the items destroyed.
A damage estimate has yet to be provided.
No injuries were reported.
