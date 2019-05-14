Calgary Children’s Foundation disburses Pledge Day funds to 30 charities

Children’s charities in Calgary got a shot in the arm Tuesday from the Calgary Children’s Foundation.

Thirty charities received over $266,270 to support meal, after-school and support programs for children with physical and/or mental challenges.

“We had requests for $450,000 and that’s where the difficulty comes,” foundation chair John Vos said Tuesday. “Where do we disperse the money? Which charities get it?

“So we had the discussion around a number of different charities that fit into that criteria of helping kids in Calgary — helping groups that potentially don’t have a lot of fundraising ability and charities that could fall through the cracks.”

The foundation raised the funds during Pledge Day 2018, supported by Global News Radio 770 CHQR and the Westin Calgary.

Janus Academy, Inn From the Cold and Kids Up Front were among the organizations that have received funding in years past.

This year, the foundation is paying for monthly birthday cakes for children staying at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

“We also funded an accessible playground that allows all kids, no matter their ability, to play in the same space,” Vos said. “And we funded them close to $20,000.”

But the dollar amount isn’t what’s important for Vos and the foundation.

“You pause and you start to think about these small amounts, especially ones that are $50 to $500, and [the charities are] over the moon,” Vos said.

“Because, for a lot of these groups, it’s the difference between being able to deliver the program and the service and not.”