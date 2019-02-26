630 CHED Heart Pledge Day looks to raise money for life-saving care in Edmonton

On Tuesday, 630 CHED will once again be on location at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute at the University of Alberta Hospital for 630 CHED Heart Pledge Day.

Bruce Bowie, Ryan Jespersen, J’lyn Nye and Andrew Grose will share stories of the life-saving moments that happen every day at the Maz.

READ MORE: Edmonton runner reunited with people who saved his life: ‘Can’t explain how grateful I am’

This year, the hospital is looking to replace aging echocardiogram technology with newer equipment.

The new machines will provide state-of-the-art diagnostics and imaging, better measurement and detection of cardiac dysfunction and better reporting on blood circulation.

According to the University of Alberta Hospital Foundation, 90 per cent of all life-saving treatment plans involve an echocardiogram.

In previous years, the money raised has gone to support the cardiovascular intensive care unit, buying portable life-saving equipment for patients so sick they wouldn’t make it to the hospital alive without it and purchasing a specialized cooling system that protects the brains of heart attack patients by lowering their body temperature.

The Rosenau Transport Ltd. Heart Wall is starting to fill up! Donate $2 or more at our University Hospital Foundation office on the 2nd floor of the #Maz to get your name on a heart! pic.twitter.com/xgXFgENlAx — GiveToUHF (@GiveToUHF) February 20, 2019

The Mazankowsi is a world leader in cardiac care and surgery located at the University of Alberta Hospital.

To donate to 630 CHED Heart Pledge Day, call 780-407-2200 or click here.

READ MORE: Women more susceptible than men to mysterious type of heart attack

Last year, more than $157,000 was raised to support the institute.