Pickering waterfront decimated by high water levels on Lake Ontario

Rising water levels on Lake Ontario have caused damage along the Pickering waterfront.

The boardwalk is warped, the playground at Frenchman’s Bay is going to have to be dismantled and moved to a new location and there’s also little left of the beach.

Ward 1 Coun. Maurice Brenner says the city has spent about $10 million on the waterfront over the last 20 years.

He says the damage has forced the city into looking for a new plan for the future.

READ MORE: Bowmanville residents cleaning up after being hit by floodwaters

“This park belongs to everybody. It’s a nautical village, it’s a community hub, it’s a destination point and it’s a tourist attraction — and it’s been lost so we just got to find a better way and a new way to bring it back,” said Brenner.

He adds that there is going to be a motion presented at the next council meeting aimed at creating a new, more sustainable plan for the waterfront and the park.