St. Albert pediatrician suspended from practice amid sexual assault investigation

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has suspended the practice permit of a St. Albert pediatrician charged with sexual assault.

Court documents show Dr. Ramneek Kumar is charged with two counts of sexual contact with a child and one count of sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident in southern Alberta between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, 2015.

On Tuesday, the college said Kumar’s practice permit was suspended effective Monday “upon thorough review of the case involving charges of two counts of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault of a minor by RCMP.”

“As Alberta’s medical regulator, our first priority is to protect the public,” CPSA registrar Dr. Scott McLeod said in a media release. “CPSA followed appropriate process and protocols to use the Health Professions Act’s full authority to suspend his practice permit.”

The college said Kumar was charged by RCMP on March 27. It then asked him to withdraw from practice, which the college said he denied.

In April, the college said Kumar would be monitored by a chaperone during every interaction with a patient.

The Rivercrest Medical Clinic in St. Albert said Kumar resigned from the clinic on April 2 and had not practised at the facility since March 20.

On Tuesday, the CPSA said while the charges have yet to be proven in a court of law, it “does not believe it’s appropriate for Dr. Kumar to practise medicine for the duration of the legal process.”

Kumar’s practice permit will remain suspended pending the resolution of the criminal charges and any associated CPSA disciplinary processes, the college said. Kumar has the right to appeal the permit suspension to the Court of Appeal of Alberta, according to the college.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta is the regulator for all physicians and surgeons in the province. It also holds Alberta physicians to ethical and medical practice standards and investigates physician-related complaints.

Kumar is scheduled to appear in court in Pincher Creek on June 4.