Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosts Croatian president in Hamilton

Justin Trudeau meets with the Croatian president in Ottawa on May 13, 2019. The PM will travel to Hamilton with Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović on Tuesday.

An east-end community centre in Hamilton will play host to a reception for Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović’s visit to Canada.

The president and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to deliver brief remarks at The Croatian Sports and Community Centre of Hamilton on Green Mountain Road East around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina is the host for the event.

“As the only MP of Croatian heritage, it gives me great pleasure to welcome the President of Croatia to Hamilton, on the first state visit since the Republic of Croatia achieved independence,” said Bratina in a release announcing the visit.

 

