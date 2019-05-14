Crime
May 14, 2019 11:26 am

Police release image of suspect in reported Waterloo break-in, vehicle theft

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with the man in this photo.

Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to a recently reported break-in.

Police say someone went into an area restricted to employees at a business on Rankin Street in Waterloo on April 11.

Police allege the man left with two wallets and an employee’s vehicle.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8418 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

