Kawartha Lakes students share important safety messages in OPP poster contest

Kawartha Lakes students used their creativity to highlight important safety messages in a contest hosted by the OPP.

Grade 4 students Zephyr Ball of Bobcaygeon Public School and Myria Mason of Mariposa Public School were selected as the top two winners in the contest, in which local Grade 4 students were challenged to submit posters with safety messages related to a topic of their choosing.

Zephyr chose the dangers of cannabis while driving with her poster “Don’t Drive the High Way,” while Myria focused on distracted driving with the message: “Put Down the Phone, Save the Texting for Home.”

Local students designed safety posters with important messages for #CKLOPP. Don't drive high and put down the phone, save the text for home. #DriveSafeON ^cl pic.twitter.com/OoI5nI5twq — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) May 14, 2019

“I always see people texting on their phones while they’re driving,” said Myria.

Kawartha Lakes OPP Const. Carrie Lanning praised the girls for their creativity and important messages as the annual Police Week kicks off.

“They were just great reminders to start Police Week off with,” said Lanning. “I thought the girls were clever in their slogans as well.”

For being selected, the girls were sworn in as honorary inspector and staff sergeant for the day.

All the submissions will be on display at the Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment in Lindsay. Other themes included using seatbelts, staying away from thin ice and fast-flowing water and impaired driving.

Lanning said the contest is timely for Police Week as officers focus on the “Big 4” — impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and seatbelt compliance.

“The more information and sharing of messages we can get out into the community, the better it is for us,” said Lanning. “To start at this young of an age is fantastic. They’re the ones in the cars, the ones their parents are taking to hockey games and piano lessons so we can rely on them to share that message.

“If they see their driver is answering the phone, they’re more than capable of saying: ‘Let’s pull over and make a safe choice’ so having those extra eyes and ears out in the community is fantastic from a policing standpoint.”

The 1st and 2nd place winners from a poster contest are here at the #cklOPP detachment in Lindsay. They will assume their responsibilities as the Inspector and Staff Sgt. for the day #cklnews #PoliceWeekON pic.twitter.com/dYhojUG5Lx — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 13, 2019