630 CHED Talk to the Experts
May 13, 2019 5:33 pm

May 18 – Pure Air Experts

By 630CHED

Pure Air Experts logo.

Courtesy/Pure Air Experts
A A

If you’re tired of seeing excessive dust in your home, have family members suffering with allergies, asthma, or sleep apnea. If you wake up feeling congested, coughing or sneezing –  join Jeff McArthur, from Pure Air Experts, on Talk to the Experts, this Saturday to learn how you can breathe easier with a whole home air purifier.

Book your free Indoor Environmental Assessment, and receive 50% off your central whole home air purifier.
Visit PureAirExperts.com or call 780-455-7873.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
630 CHED Talk to the Experts
Talk to the Experts
Talk to the experts 630 CHED
Talk to the Experts air purifier
talk to the experts allergies
talk to the experts home
talk to the experts pure air

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.