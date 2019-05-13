Wildlife can pose danger to public: Meewasin Valley Authority

Coyote sightings in Saskatoon has the Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) advising people to exercise caution around the city.

Some of those sightings have led to encounters, the MVA said Monday.

READ MORE: Advocate questions decision to kill pigeons pooping on Sid Buckwold Bridge

Related Saskatoon woman asking city to ban toxic bird control substance

“Spring is when coyotes are emerging from dens with their young pups and deer are having their fawn,” Renny Grilz, the MVA’s resource management officer, said in a statement.

“The mothers can sometimes be aggressive when they perceive a threat to their young.”

MVA said there are steps that can be taken to ensure people and wildlife coexist.

Never feed wildlife, including coyotes and deer, the MVA said, and to follow all posted signs including recommendations on alternative routes.

READ MORE: Saskatoon wildlife rescue group says baby animals should be left alone

People are also being advised to remove features from yards that can attract animals, including fallen fruit, and supervise all pets when outdoors.

Anyone encountering a coyote should stay as far away as possible from them, the MVA advised, and if approached, act big and make loud noises to deter them.

“If we hope to have humans and wildlife coexist in our river valley and natural areas around Saskatoon, we need to find ways to give each other the space we need to reduce conflict,” Grilz said.

“Be wildlife aware when enjoying the beauty of nature.”

WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon woman asking city to ban toxic bird control substance