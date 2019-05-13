N.B. RCMP searching for vehicle after alleged hit-and-run in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation

New Brunswick RCMP is investigating an alleged hit-and-run between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, located 38 km northeast of Miramichi, N.B.

Police say on Sunday at 1:20 a.m., a 22-year-old man from Elsipogtog First Nation was struck by a car.

The man was walking down Micmac Road when he was hit.

The Mounties said the driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved in the incident is believed to be a red or orange SUV.

The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Neguac RCMP at 506-393-3000 or to call Crime Stoppers.