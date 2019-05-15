Nighttime podcast recap: 2018 Canadian UFO Survey
For those interested in UFOs, 2018 was one of the most exciting years in decades. On this week’s Nighttime podcast, recorded only hours after the release of the 2018 Canadian UFO Survey, Jordan Bonaparte chats with Chris Rutkowski to provides background on the report and shares his opinions on many of the data points.
Arguably, it all started with a late 2017 article published in the New York Times that revealed the existence of a $22 million United States Defence Department program, tasked with investigating reports of UFO events.
READ MORE: Ireland investigating ‘very bright’ UFO sightings reported by multiple pilots, including flight from Montreal
The news surrounding this program, and a few videos of anomalous objects they have researched, seemed to have fanned the coals that have been smouldering since the golden age of UFOs in the late ’40s and early ’50s.
The result was a year of UFO news that could easily provide inspiration for several more seasons of The X-Files.
However, to find out “what was seen and reported in the skies above Canada,” there is really only one place to look.
READ MORE: Here are the Canadian cities with the most UFO sightings in 2017: survey
It’s not to the ex-singer of Blink 182. Instead, Bonaparte looks to a self-deprecating science writer from Manitoba and the highly-respected report he has been coordinating annually for the past 30 years.
Since 1989, Chris Rutkowski, and his group UFOlogy Research have compiled, classified, and analyzed the data related to Canadian UFO sightings into an annual report titled the Canadian UFO Survey.
Links:
Chris Rutkowski: https://twitter.com/ufologyresearch
The 2018 Canadian UFO Survey: http://www.canadianuforeport.com/survey/essay/2018survey.pdf
Credits:
Musical Theme: Next Time by Paragon Cause https://paragoncause.bandcamp.com/
Ambient Theme: Fall Asleep by Paragon Cause https://paragoncause.bandcamp.com/
Contact
Website: https://www.nighttimepodcast.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NightTimePod
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NightTimePod
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nighttimepod
Email: NightTimePodcast@gmail.com
Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/nighttimepodcast
The views, information and opinions expressed during Nighttime podcast are solely those of the producer and/or the individuals involved in the production of Nighttime podcast and do not necessarily represent those of Curiouscast, its affiliate Global News nor their parent company Corus Entertainment. Curiouscast is not responsible and does not verify the accuracy of any statement made during Nighttime podcast. The producers and Curiouscast assume no liability for any statement or service made in connection with this podcast.
We LOVE that you are loving the “Nighttime” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?
Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…
- Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Nighttime” and select it from the list of results.
- Once on the Nighttime page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
- Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
- Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Nighttime” and select it from the list of results.
- Once on the Nighttime page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
- Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.