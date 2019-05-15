Nighttime podcast recap: 2018 Canadian UFO Survey

For those interested in UFOs, 2018 was one of the most exciting years in decades. On this week’s Nighttime podcast, recorded only hours after the release of the 2018 Canadian UFO Survey, Jordan Bonaparte chats with Chris Rutkowski to provides background on the report and shares his opinions on many of the data points.

Arguably, it all started with a late 2017 article published in the New York Times that revealed the existence of a $22 million United States Defence Department program, tasked with investigating reports of UFO events.

The news surrounding this program, and a few videos of anomalous objects they have researched, seemed to have fanned the coals that have been smouldering since the golden age of UFOs in the late ’40s and early ’50s.

The result was a year of UFO news that could easily provide inspiration for several more seasons of The X-Files.

However, to find out “what was seen and reported in the skies above Canada,” there is really only one place to look.

It’s not to the ex-singer of Blink 182. Instead, Bonaparte looks to a self-deprecating science writer from Manitoba and the highly-respected report he has been coordinating annually for the past 30 years.

Since 1989, Chris Rutkowski, and his group UFOlogy Research have compiled, classified, and analyzed the data related to Canadian UFO sightings into an annual report titled the Canadian UFO Survey.