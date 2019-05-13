Lindsay police seek suspects after taxi driver assaulted during robbery

Police in Lindsay are seeking two suspects after a taxi driver was robbed and assaulted on Sunday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police say around 9 p.m., an unknown man and woman approached a taxi which was parked in a business parking lot on Lindsay Street.

READ MORE: Calgary taxi driver facing charges after alleged assault

While the cabbie was briefly out of his vehicle, police say the man allegedly entered the taxi and stole the driver’s money pouch.

The driver noticed the theft and confronted the man and warned he was calling police. The man then allegedly handed the money pouch to the woman who fled the area. The man then assaulted the taxi driver, police said.

Police reported Monday the taxi driver was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The male suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, approximately 5′ 7″ to 5′ 8″ with a skinny frame and dark hair above shoulder length, longish face with sunken eyes. He was wearing dark-coloured jogging pants with a white logo down the left shin, greyish low-cut shoes with three diagonal stripes, 3/4-length dark green coat with hood and a multi-coloured band around the waistline.

The female suspect is in her late teens, standing 5′ 4″ with possible blonde hair with dark roots and possibly pregnant. She was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a large light-colour ‘DC’ logo on the chest along with a light-blue hoodie and white high-top sneakers (possibly Under Armor) with dark laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const Deb Hagarty at 705-324-5252 or email.

WATCH: Calgary taxi passenger continues to recover after alleged assault by driver wielding traffic pylon