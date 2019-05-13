Membertou man and woman charged with drug trafficking

A man and woman from Membertou, N.S., have been arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing drugs, such as Oxycodone, Dexedrine and Cocaine.

The Cape Breton Regional Police searched the pair’s home and garage at around 6:30 PM, seizing cash, a firearm and ammunition and other related articles as well.

Jonathan Lindsay Paul, a 39-year-old man, and Ashley Lena Paul, a 37-year-old woman, will appear in Sydeny provincial court Monday.

They’re both charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking; Careless Use (Unsafe Storage) of a Firearm and Ammunition, and Breaching previous Court-ordered conditions.

Jonathan Paul also faces charges for Possession a Firearm while Prohibited and Obstruction of Justice.