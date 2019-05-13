Police investigate shooting at Tim Hortons in downtown Hamilton
Hamilton police are searching for several suspects after a shooting at a Tim Hortons on Sunday evening.
Officers say they were called to an altercation involving a group of men at the location at King and Caroline streets.
READ MORE: Hamilton police chief cites ‘lack of evidence’ for few charges in city’s shooting incidents
Prior to police arriving, witnesses say a man approached a group before one of the individuals pulled out a gun and fired into the restaurant’s glass door.
No injuries were reported and police say suspects were last seen walking past the Staybridge Suites on Caroline Street.
READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest two involved in shooting near Knights of Columbus Hall
Hamilton police say they are reviewing surveillance video and ask that anyone with information contact Hamilton Police Services’ central station at 905-546-3833.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.