Police investigate shooting at Tim Hortons in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton police are searching for several suspects after a shooting at a Tim Hortons on Sunday evening.

Officers say they were called to an altercation involving a group of men at the location at King and Caroline streets.

Prior to police arriving, witnesses say a man approached a group before one of the individuals pulled out a gun and fired into the restaurant’s glass door.

No injuries were reported and police say suspects were last seen walking past the Staybridge Suites on Caroline Street.

Hamilton police say they are reviewing surveillance video and ask that anyone with information contact Hamilton Police Services’ central station at 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.