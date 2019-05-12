Canada
May 12, 2019 4:26 pm

Kingston families celebrate Mother’s Day with annual brunch

By Videographer  Global News

We all know how hard our mothers work every day of the year - but today is the one day they take a rest - or at least it should be. And Kingston's Italo-Canadian Club is making sure mothers in the limestone city can enjoy a meal that is just as good as if they had cooked it themselves - without any of the stress. Paul Soucy has more.

Kingston’s Italo-Canadian Club held its annual Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday in the Limestone City.

The music played, the tables were set — the only thing left to do was to assemble the meal.

“This is getting bigger and better all the time,” Nella Belcastro said of the event. “We’re real happy to show off the quality of our food and product and to invite the community to come enjoy Mother’s Day.”

For the Ruffolo family, Sunday was about friends and family coming together to enjoy a great meal and “to pay homage to these wonderful women who bore our children, raised them and had a lot of fun together,” Joe Ruffolo said.

And while the time spent together was enjoyable, it didn’t take long for one family member to start cracking jokes.

For Mother’s Day, it would be nice if we actually cooked for our wives,” Maurio Ruffolo said. “But we take the easy route and pay for lunch so it’s great. A win-win both ways.”

