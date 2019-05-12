Vancouver police ask for help to find missing 90-year-old man with dementia

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 90-year-old man with dementia.

Police said Donald Wright hasn’t been seen or heard from since 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Wright was last seen leaving his home near Drake Street and Pacific Boulevard.

He is said to frequent shops in Yaletown and sometimes walks across the Cambie Street Bridge toward West Broadway.

Wright is described as a Caucasian man with a fair complexion who stands five feet eight inches tall and has a slender build, shoulder-length grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeved shirt with white spots, black jeans and a grey-and-white tuque.

Anyone who sees Wright is asked to stay with him and call 911 immediately.