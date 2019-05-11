Organ donor who inspired Humbolt Bronco remembered at Lethbridge Kidney Walk

Not long ago, the nation sported the colour green, in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect. But what many people don’t know is the story of the man who inspired Logan to make that life-saving choice to become an organ donor.

Ric Suggitt, a well-known rugby coach and family friend of the Boulets, was honoured at Lethbridge’s annual Kidney Walk.

“Toby was looking for a strength and condition type coach or a fitness trainer for Logan,” said Jennifer Suggitt, Ric’s wife and Kidney Walk supporter. “Ric’s like, ‘let me do it, I’d love to do that for you,’ and so that was just sort of the start of the relationship between Ric and Logan.”

It was a relationship that would change future of organ donation. Tragically, in late June of 2017, Ric suffered a brain hemorrhage which took his life at the age of 58.

Before he passed, though, a critical decision was made.

“We’re going to move him into ICU and you guys can say goodbye we’ll shut off the life support and I had just said, ‘is organ donation an option for him?'” Suggitt added. “And they were like, ‘he’s not a registered donor’ and I said ‘I know, we’ve had conversations about it and if its an option, I’d like it to be considered.'”

Because Ric was an ideal candidate, it was certainly considered — and granted. Less than a year later came another tragic loss, as the Humboldt Broncos bus crash claimed the life 16 people, including that of Logan.

“One small decision by one person. Ric Suggitt made a decision with his family to donate, and then Logan saw that and made that decision bigger,” said Toby Boulet, Logan’s father, speaking on April 7, 2019.

It was a small choice that has had a big effect. Six people across Canada received organs from Logan, and afterwards, nearly 100,000 Canadians signed up to become organ donors — a phenomenon that quickly became known as the Logan Boulet effect.

“Eighty per cent of people waiting on the donor list are waiting for kidneys,” said Suggitt. “We’re thankful that Ric was able to give both of his kidneys to two different people.

“I think the same can be said for Logan.”