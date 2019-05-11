Traffic
May 11, 2019 11:39 am

Man killed, five others hurt in three-vehicle crash near Orangeville

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 109 at the 9th Line.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
EAST GARAFRAXA, Ont. – One man was killed and five other people were injured in a three vehicle crash in southwestern Ontario Friday evening.

Investigators with the OPP’s Dufferin County detachment say the collision occurred around 6:30 p.m. on County Road 109 at the 9th Line.

They say a 58-year-old male from East Garafraxa was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, while five others were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased was not immediately released.

Police say the cause of the crash, which involved two SUV’s and a commercial van, remains under investigation.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

