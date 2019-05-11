Brush fire on Burnaby Mountain

Smoke seen rising high up into the sky on Burnaby Mountain Friday evening was the result of a brush fire.

Burnaby firefighters responded Friday evening just before 9:00 p.m. to an area located on the north side of Burnaby Mountain Parkway near Centennial Way.

Firefighters had to drag their equipment through the heavy brush as there was no road access for fire trucks.

The blaze covered an area approximately 100 x 50 feet in size.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly once they gained access. No one was hurt.

No word yet on a cause.