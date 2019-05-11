As temperatures rise in B.C., so is the province’s fire danger warning

It was another record-setting day for temperatures in B.C., as 26 new daily highs were recorded on Friday.

Since Thursday, the province has been basking in sunshine thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure. On Friday, most of the record-breaking temperatures occurred along the South Coast and Vancouver Island. However, a handful of new maximums occurred in the Interior, including Lytton, which had the nation’s hottest temperature at 33.2 C.

And the winner for today's BC hot spot is once again #Lytton! 33.2 C makes it not only BC's hot spot but Canada's as well. #BCstorm #BCHeat — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) May 11, 2019

That eclipsed Lytton’s old mark of 32.2, which was set in 1949.

Yet with record-breaking temperatures, B.C.’s fire danger rating is keeping pace with the thermometer.

On Saturday, most of the province was at Level 3, or moderate. But there are growing sections at Level 4, or high, including most of the South Coast and Vancouver Island plus small areas in the Southern Interior, such as the Central Okanagan.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the five ratings are 1, very low; 2, low; 3, moderate; 4 high danger; and 5, extreme danger.

