Okanagan weather: 30 degree heat Mother’s Day weekend

After a multi-day stretch of 20 degree heat in the Okanagan this week, temperatures could push into the 30s to start the weekend.

The mercury dipped to 6 degrees to start the day on Thursday under clear conditions before pure blue skies and sunshine kicked in, as the valley warmed into the 20s into the noon hour.

It’ll be nothing but sunshine during the afternoon, as the mercury continues to climb into the mid-20s for a daytime high.

The upper ridge of high pressure continues to build in from the Pacific. As a result, sunshine will stick around for the rest of the week, with just a few clouds possible early Friday.

Daytime highs will soar even further on Friday, making it into the upper 20s before surging up into the 30s to kickoff Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

Kelowna’s record high on Saturday is 31.1 degrees from 1993, which could be close to being reached during the day.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be equally fabulous, with afternoon highs only dipping back slightly into the high 20s under a mix of sun and cloud.

The ridge will start to break down next week, with highs slipping back into the mid-20s as clouds build back in by the middle of the week.

