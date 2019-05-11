Okanagan Mascot Games kick off in Vernon

The Kelowna Rockets’ Rocky Raccoon will be throwing down with the Vernon Vipers’ Sniper, Silver Star’s Silver Fox, the West Kelowna Warriors’ The General and other local mascots for the Okanagan Mascot Games taking place in Vernon.

“The best way we can describe it is mascots and American Gladiators kind of coming together,” event host Matt Biegun said.

Biegun has traveled from Jacksonville, Florida to host the three-day games, featuring everything from jousting to karaoke.

He is co-host of The Unsuited podcast, which discusses mascot culture and welcomes guests who used to be suited up in professional mascot costumes.

“I think it’s important for everybody to know what goes on with mascots as performers and how vital they are to the industry and their sports teams,” Biegun said.

The 12 mascots taking part in the event held a meet-and-greet on Friday night at Kal Tire Place, where they signed autographs and hugged fans.

The first 100 moms in the door to Sunday’s games will receive a free flower. A sign of our appreciation for the moms we meet from the @okmascotgames and bramblebushflorist @ Kal Tire Place https://t.co/BcVOtc0Vwn — okanaganmascotgames (@okmascotgames) May 10, 2019

Partial proceeds from the event will benefit B.C. Children’s Hospital and JoeAnna’s House.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.