Moose lips sink ships: Kamloops Crime Stoppers unveils extra-Canadian new mascot

Move over Gritty.

Crime fighters in B.C.’s interior are hoping to harness the fuzzy power of a mascot to bring down crooks.

The Kamloops and District Crime Stoppers has unveiled ‘Anonymoose,’ a plush moose in a red shirt that’s a riff on the organization’s mandate to accept anonymous tips.

The organization says Anonymoose is meant to help raise awareness of the Crime Stoppers program and is available to attend community events in Kalmoops and the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

The moose is also making its public debut at Friday night’s Kamloops Blazers game.

Crime Stoppers programs got their start in B.C. in 1982, and now number nearly two dozen across the province.

They function as independent, community-based programs to collect tips which are delivered to law enforcement while protecting the tipster’s identity.

Tipsters that offer information that leads to an arrest or charge can be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.