missing person
May 10, 2019 9:54 pm

Winnipeg police looking for missing 17-year-old girl last seen in April

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Police are looking for 17-year-old Denise Lagimodiere.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Denise Lagimodiere.

Winnipeg Police/Submitted
A A

Winnipeg police say they are concerned for the well-being of a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Denise Lagimodiere was last heard from in mid-April and is known to frequent the north, central, and west end areas of the city.

READ MORE: Police seeking public’s help to track down missing teen

The teen is five-foot-seven-inches tall with a thin to medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Manitoba
Missing
missing person
Missing Persons
Teen missing
Winnipeg police
WPS Missing Persons Unit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.