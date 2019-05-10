Winnipeg police looking for missing 17-year-old girl last seen in April

Winnipeg police say they are concerned for the well-being of a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Denise Lagimodiere was last heard from in mid-April and is known to frequent the north, central, and west end areas of the city.

The teen is five-foot-seven-inches tall with a thin to medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.