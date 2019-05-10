Two beached grey whales discovered in Boundary Bay, rescue underway

Two grey whales have been found beached in South Delta, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) confirmed Friday.

The whales were discovered “partially stranded” in low tide off Centennial Park in Boundary Bay just before 4 p.m.

The DFO said the whales are still alive and a rescue mission was underway to get the whales back into the water along with Delta police officers.

“They just went too far and got caught up in the tide,” DFO’s marine mammals coordinator Paul Cottrell told Global News.

“The tide has just changed so we’re going to assess that going forward, and hopefully be able to refloat them and get them back into deeper water.”

Cottrell added several people are in the water getting a look at the whales, and warned those spectators to stay at least 100 metres back for their safety.

“[The whales] are likely quite agitated right now, so any sudden movement could make the area very unsafe,” he said.

A containment area is being set up to keep people out.

Several grey whales have been spotted foraging in shallow waters in the Boundary Bay area recently, and DFO is urging people to keep their distance on the water as well.

On Thursday, grey whales were spotted near White Rock and in the Indian Arm between Belcarra and Barnet Marine Park.

