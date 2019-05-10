Province of British Columbia urges residents to plan ahead for emergencies

At the tail end of Emergency Preparedness Week 2019, the province of B.C. is encouraging people not to wait until an emergency hits to get ready.

Emergency Preparedness Week runs from May 5 to May 11.

PreparedBC is teaming up with retailers to take the guesswork out of preparing a grab-and-go kit.

“One of the challenges or barriers for people is not knowing what to put in a kit, so this is what this program is all about,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness.

“We as the province want to make it easier for people and we count on our retailers to be our partners.”

The latest retailer to join the Partners in Preparedness Program is Mountain Equipment Co-op, which has grab-and-go-kit items labeled throughout its stores, and lists of suggested items for the kits.

“It’s affected this community,” said Jake MacKenzie with Mountain Equipment Co-op in Kelowna. “Last year there were hundreds of evacuation notices, so this is a thing that’s happening here, and we have the resources to guide people in preparing for exactly what’s happening.”

Items recommended for a grab-and-go kit include:

Food (ready to eat) and water

Phone charger and battery bank

Small battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Battery-powered or hand-crank flashlight

Extra batteries

Small first-aid kit and personal medications

Personal toiletries and items, such as an extra pair of glasses or contact lenses

Copy of your emergency plan, copies of important documents, such as insurance papers

Cash in small bills

Local map with your family meeting place identified

Seasonal clothing and an emergency blanket

Pen and notepad

Whistle

For a complete guide on building a grab-and-go kit, visit the PreparedBC website.

