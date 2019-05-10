North Battleford, Sask. man facing child pornography charge

A Saskatchewan man is facing a child pornography charge after police seized several computers at a North Battleford home.

The search by members of the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit was part of an investigation into the possession and accessing of child pornography between January and May of this year.

Several computers and digital storage devices were seized for further forensic examination, police said.

Cameron Froese, 54, was arrested and charged with accessing child pornography.

He appeared before a justice of the peace and was released from custody until his next court appearance on June 3.

