Man facing child pornography charges in Meadow Lake, Sask.

A 58-year-old man is facing child porn charges in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit along with the help of Meadow Lake RCMP searched a home in the city on April 30.

READ MORE: 7 child pornography charges laid against Saskatoon man

Police said the search stemmed from an investigation into the sharing of child pornography on a popular social media application in January 2019.

Shawn Timothy Sullivan, 58, was subsequently charged with possessing and making child pornography available.

WATCH BELOW: Child porn investigator meets kids he helped, while testifying in the Philippines (June 2018)

He is expected to appear in Meadow Lake provincial court on May 27.

The Saskatchewan ICE unit is comprised of investigators with a mandate to investigate crimes involving the abuse and exploitation of children on the Web.

Meadow Lake is approximately 255 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.