OPP find unidentified human remains in Ottawa River near Pembroke

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say human remains were discovered in the Ottawa River near Pembroke this week.

On May 9, around 5 p.m., police say they received a report of “unidentified human remains” in the Ottawa River in the township of Laurentian Valley.

Coroners, OPP forensic identification services and the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP’s crime unit are working together to investigate.

OPP said the body has been sent off to Ottawa for a post-mortem in hopes of identifying the body and the cause of death. Police said the remains looked as if they had been submerged for some time.

OPP would not give any more information about the suspected identity of the deceased but said there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Police are asking anyone who believes they have information about the human remains to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP detachment at 613-732-3332.

