Canada
May 10, 2019 11:00 am

OPP find unidentified human remains in Ottawa River near Pembroke

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP are investigating after human remains were discovered in the Ottawa River near Pembroke.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
A A

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say human remains were discovered in the Ottawa River near Pembroke this week.

On May 9, around 5 p.m., police say they received a report of “unidentified human remains” in the Ottawa River in the township of Laurentian Valley.

READ MORE: Search for Petawawa teen missing in river resumes Monday, OPP say

Coroners, OPP forensic identification services and the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP’s crime unit are working together to investigate.

OPP said the body has been sent off to Ottawa for a post-mortem in hopes of identifying the body and the cause of death. Police said the remains looked as if they had been submerged for some time.

OPP would not give any more information about the suspected identity of the deceased but said there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Police are asking anyone who believes they have information about the human remains to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP detachment at 613-732-3332.

WATCH: Missing Brockville man leads to mysterious death

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
body found Ottawa River
dead body Ottawa River
dead body Pembroke
Human remains ottawa river
Laurentian Valley
OPP
Ottawa River
Ottawa River OPP
Pembroke
Unidentified Human Remains
Upper Ottawa Valley
Upper Ottawa Valley OPP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.