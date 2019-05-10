Traffic
May 10, 2019 8:46 am

Elgin Road underpass demolition to bring Hwy. 401 closures

By Staff 980 CFPL

Cars and trucks drive along a stretch of highway 401 in Kingston, Ont., in a 2016 file photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
There will be a series of evening and overnight closures on Highway 401 east of London for the demolition of the Elgin Road underpass.

Both eastbound and westbound lands will be closed at Elgin Road this Saturday from 6 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., and on Monday and Tuesday from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The Ministry of Transportation says traffic will be rerouted around the bridge demolition using the Elgin Road interchange ramps.

Major delays are to be expected.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
