Elgin Road underpass demolition to bring Hwy. 401 closures

There will be a series of evening and overnight closures on Highway 401 east of London for the demolition of the Elgin Road underpass.

Both eastbound and westbound lands will be closed at Elgin Road this Saturday from 6 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., and on Monday and Tuesday from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The Ministry of Transportation says traffic will be rerouted around the bridge demolition using the Elgin Road interchange ramps.

Major delays are to be expected.