Driver collides ‘head-on’ with transport truck on Hwy. 401 near Napanee

A driver walked away with minor injuries after colliding head-on with a transport truck, according to OPP.

The collision happened in the early morning hours of May 1, just before 1 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Palace Road near Napanee.

READ MORE: Napanee OPP cruiser damaged after multi-tractor-trailer collision on Hwy. 401

Lennox and Addington OPP say a man was driving a pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes when it collided with a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 38-year-old man from Elginburg, Ont., was arrested at the scene but was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

WATCH: Two separate transport truck collisions within metres of each other near Camden east

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police are continuing the investigate and say charges are pending.