Manitoba Hydro to appeal order to create special First Nations rate

Manitoba Hydro will have an appeal hearing to argue against an order directing it to create a special rate class for Indigenous customers on reserves.

The Public Utilities Board ordered the Crown corporation last year to create an “On Reserve First Nations” customer class.

It had to freeze rates on reserves while implementing a general rate increase of 3.6 per cent elsewhere.

Manitoba Hydro has said the board exceeded its authority and it must provide the same rates to customers throughout the province.

The Manitoba Court of Appeal said in a recent decision that Manitoba Hydro has an arguable case and will hear the appeal.

Manitoba Hydro said it can’t comment on the matter as it’s before the courts.