Rick Zamperin: Where does Ricky Ray rank among the all-time great CFL quarterbacks?

After the great Ricky Ray announced his retirement on Wednesday, it got me thinking about a couple of things.

No. 1: where does Ray rank among the Canadian Football League’s all-time greatest quarterbacks?

Secondly, which current CFL QB’s have what it takes to one day join Ray in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame?

Ray certainly has to be in the league’s top 10 all-time quarterbacks, right? I think that’s a slam dunk or a touchdown in this case.

The great Doug Flutie is No. 1 on my list, followed closely by Warren Moon and Russ Jackson.

I will put pro football passing yards champion Anthony Calvillo at No. 4, and Ray fifth overall, just ahead of Damon Allen, Ron Lancaster and Henry Burris.

As for the current crop of QBs, Calgary’s Bo Levi Mitchell is well on his way to becoming a member of the Hall of Fame if he continues to win championships.

Longtime Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly, who’s now with the B.C. Lions, will also be in that conversation, especially if he brings a title to the west coast.

Journeyman Kevin Glenn might be the most debated active player when it comes to the hall.

He’s been with every team, is high on the list of many career statistical categories, but has never won the big one.

I predict that he will ultimately be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, but few will consider him to be among the game’s best QBs.