Police seek London man wanted on 14 charges

London police are seeking a man wanted on more than a dozen charges related to a series of cheque-cashing scams.

Police say there five incidents between March 27, 2019, and May 1, 2019, in which person was asked or forced by a suspect to deposit a cheque into an ATM and turn over the withdrawn cash.

Police say the victims, who range between 20- and 70-years-old did not sustain any injuries during these incidents.

Tevin Haidar, 27, of London is facing 14 charges in relation to the incidents. His charges include robbery with violence, failing to comply with a probation order and a number of fraud-related offences.

Police say Haider should be considered dangerous. If he is seen, police say to not approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information related to Haider’s whereabouts is urged to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).